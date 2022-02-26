RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 522,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

