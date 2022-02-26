Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

STLC opened at C$36.33 on Friday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

