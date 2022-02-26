Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$27.51 on Friday. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

