Royal Bank of Canada Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$72.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.15.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$50.14 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.39 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last three months.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.