Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.83) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.26) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.16).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 299.80 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.66. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.30 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

