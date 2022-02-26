Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 202,158 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 177.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

