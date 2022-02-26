Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.44 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DQ opened at $42.92 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

