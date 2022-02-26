Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $71.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

