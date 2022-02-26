Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

