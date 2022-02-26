Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.95.
TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.19. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.78 and a one year high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
