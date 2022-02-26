Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.95.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.19. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.78 and a one year high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

