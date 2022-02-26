Rosenblatt Securities Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

