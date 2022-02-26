Rosenblatt Securities Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.
SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
