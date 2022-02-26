Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.14

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.14 and traded as high as C$66.97. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$66.00, with a volume of 7,143 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

