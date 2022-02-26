Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 65613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.