Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 7,311.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,453 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
