Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 129558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,578 shares of company stock worth $8,112,538 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

