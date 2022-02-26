Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.13.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

