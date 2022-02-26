Robert W. Baird Cuts Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target to $50.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PLOW opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 113,316 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 163.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.