Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.40). Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RAD opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

