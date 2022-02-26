Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 648,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.