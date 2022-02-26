RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter worth $203,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at $870,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

