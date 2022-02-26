Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $74.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
