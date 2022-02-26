Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $74.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

