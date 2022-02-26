Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

Americas Silver stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

