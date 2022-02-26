Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.26

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 54431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

