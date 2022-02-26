Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 247.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

