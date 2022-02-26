Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Renault stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.