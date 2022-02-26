Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

