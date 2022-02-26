Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,265 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,460,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $842.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

