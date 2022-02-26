Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 245,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

