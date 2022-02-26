Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

