Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

