Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Fuwei Films worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFHL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $7.15 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

