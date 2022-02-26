Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

