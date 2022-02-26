Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 20,600 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $169.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

