Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

