Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £460.04 million and a PE ratio of 27.88. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.31).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.43) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

