Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.