Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.