Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

