RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

