RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

