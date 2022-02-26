Raymond James Weighs in on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ISV opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.87. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$21.56 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$402.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

