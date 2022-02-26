Raymond James Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $73.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

