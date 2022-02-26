Raymond James Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.57.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.77 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.57 and a 12 month high of C$24.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

