Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.