Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTLR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.52 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

