RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €679.25 Average PT from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €679.25 ($771.88).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RAA traded down €7.20 ($8.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €645.20 ($733.18). 10,923 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €785.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €840.59. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

