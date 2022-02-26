RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. 318,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,479. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

