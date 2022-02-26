Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $345,952.29 and approximately $8,711.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.