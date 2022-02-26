R Stanton Dodge Sells 191,501 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

