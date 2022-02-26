Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

