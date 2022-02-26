Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quidel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after buying an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

